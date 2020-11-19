Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Coast Guard called to eight separate sea swimming incidents in just four days

The organisation is appealing to be people to be careful

Rescue 118

Swimmers urged to be extra careful after Coast Guard is called to eight incidents

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Sea swimming and other forms of wild swimming have grown hugely popular this year, with more people than ever before taking to the water for a regular dip.

However, this increase in wild swimming has also led to a higher number of callouts the Irish Coast Guard who co-ordinated and tasked crews to no less than eight incidents in just four days this week.

Many of those taking part in sea swimming or who are swimming in inland lakes and rivers are not aware of the dangers that can catch them unawares. These include strong currents, changing currents, varying tides and rapidly changing conditions at this time of year. 

As a result, the Coast Guard is asking people to check the weather and tides before going for a swim and to familiarise themselves with safety advice from Water Safety Ireland at https://watersafety.ie/recreation/ as well as the government's safety on the water guidelines at https://buff.ly/38XvTnY

Anyone who suspects that someone is in difficulty on the water should call 999 or 112 without delay.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie