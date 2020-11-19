An idyllic country cottage with thatched roof in the hills of Donegal is due to go under the virtual hammer at auction

A beautifully located two-bedroom thatched cottage is poised to go under the virtual hammer in a public online auction on Thursday, November 26.

The advised minimum value of the house is €50,000 which could make this property a lucrative investment for the right person with the right ideas.



Romantic

The cottage encompasses huge potential - retaining many original features and presenting as a postcard-style idyllic Irish home.

When people consider what Irish homes were like in times gone by - it is homes similar to this cottage that springs to mind.

This cottage conjures images of an Ireland of long ago, when turf stacks leaned lazily against the corners of houses, water was brought in a bucket from a nearby well and nights of visiting from neighbours, open fires casting shadows on white-washed stone walls.

There are very few of these type homes to be found in the county as they disappear in the passing of time.

This home could make an ideal one for an artist who enjoys homes etched with character.



Located

The cottage is located at the Glengesh Pass which is an area that is home to some of the most stunning scenery in this county.

The road is one that is used by locals and tourists who make their way to and from areas, such as Ardara and Glencolmcille.

The pass is especially busy during the tourism season.

The building houses two bedrooms, a sitting room and a kitchenette. The rooms are paneled in pine and carpet is laid in the rooms. The rooms are ample in size.

The sitting room is spacious and has an open fire. The sitting room is comfortable and has ample space and is bright with a pine panel on the roof.

The bathroom has tiled walls and is furnished with a Triton shower.

The kitchen is wired for an electric cooker.

Open Viewing

Open viewing days have been organised for today, Thursday, November 19 and Monday, November 23. Viewings will take place, on both days between 3pm and 3.30pm.

The cottage is being auctioned by BRG Gibson and you can e-mail them at brggibsonauctions.com