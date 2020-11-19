Balloons and a birthday poster greet hospital worker Shane!

Contact
Birthday balloons adorning the gates at Letterkenny University Hospital to mark Shane Blake's 40th
His colleagues and friends weren’t going to let the big day pass without wishing Shane Blake a big happy birthday.
The popular Letterkenny man, who works at Letterkenny University Hospital in the Pathology Department, celebrates his 40th today today..
And just in case he wanted to keep his big birthday quiet, birthday balloons and a special poster were erected on the gates of the hospital to wish him all the very best.
In his spare time, Shane is a soccer coach and a keen golfer too - and no doubt he’ll be looking forward to getting back out on the fairways at Barnhill once the restrictions are eased.
Shane, along with his father Michael, and grandparents Liam and Patsy Blake
In the meantime, no doubt he’ll enjoy the birthday celebrations with his wife Michelle and their children.
Happy birthday Shane!
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.