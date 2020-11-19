Balloons and a birthday poster greet hospital worker Shane!

His colleagues and friends weren’t going to let the big day pass without wishing Shane Blake a big happy birthday.

The popular Letterkenny man, who works at Letterkenny University Hospital in the Pathology Department, celebrates his 40th today today..

And just in case he wanted to keep his big birthday quiet, birthday balloons and a special poster were erected on the gates of the hospital to wish him all the very best.

In his spare time, Shane is a soccer coach and a keen golfer too - and no doubt he’ll be looking forward to getting back out on the fairways at Barnhill once the restrictions are eased.

Shane, along with his father Michael, and grandparents Liam and Patsy Blake

In the meantime, no doubt he’ll enjoy the birthday celebrations with his wife Michelle and their children.

Happy birthday Shane!