Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Balloons and a birthday poster greet hospital worker Shane!

Letterkenny man turns 40

birthday

Birthday balloons adorning the gates at Letterkenny University Hospital to mark Shane Blake's 40th

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

His colleagues and friends weren’t going to let the big day pass without wishing Shane Blake a big happy birthday.

The popular Letterkenny man, who works at Letterkenny University Hospital in the Pathology Department, celebrates his 40th today today..

And just in case he wanted to keep his big birthday quiet, birthday balloons and a special poster were erected on the gates of the hospital to wish him all the very best.

In his spare time, Shane is a soccer coach and a keen golfer too - and no doubt he’ll be looking forward to getting back out on the fairways at Barnhill once the restrictions are eased.

Shane, along with his father Michael, and grandparents Liam and Patsy Blake

In the meantime, no doubt he’ll enjoy the birthday celebrations with his wife Michelle and their  children.

Happy birthday Shane!

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie