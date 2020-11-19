Glenties couple mark their golden wedding anniversary

Contact
Special day - Patsy and Margaret Trimble
Patsy and Margaret Trimble married on November 14, 1970. The couple are celebrating their Golden Anniversary this month.
The couple met at a dance at the Kilkenny National School in Glenties in 1957. A Harvest Fair dance in Glenties marked the happy couple’s next meeting and the rest is history. They live in Maas, Glenties.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.