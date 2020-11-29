Contact

Two Donegal properties could be yours as both go to auction with an advised minimum value of €50,000

A thatched cottage in Glengesh and a 4-bedroom house in Malin go to public auction, online

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

A beautifully located two-bedroom thatched cottage is poised to go under the virtual hammer in a public online auction on Thursday, November 26.

The advised minimum value of the house is €50,000 which could make this property a lucrative investment for the right person with the right ideas.

The cottage retains many original features and presents as a postcard-style idyllic Irish home.

The cottage is located at the Glengesh Pass which is an area that is home to some of the most stunning scenery in this county.

The building houses two bedrooms, a sitting room and a kitchenette.

The cottage is being auctioned by BRG Gibson and you can e-mail them at brggibsonauctions.com

Meanwhile a four-bedroom home nestled on the outskirts of the picturesque village of Malinis also due to go under the virtual hammer later this month with a starting price tag of just €50,000.

Malin village is picturesque and well kept, with Ireland's second-longest stone bridge, and it's ten arches spanning the bay providing the main route into the village.

Not far away is the idyllic Lagg Chapel, Lagg beach and the famous Five Fingers strand, where Trawbrega Bay meets the Atlantic, on the coastal route to Malin Head. Five Fingers Strand boasts some of the highest sand dunes in Europe.

This spacious detached residence, set in an area of outstanding natural beauty, boasts four bedrooms, a bathroom, WC, open plan kitchen/living area. 

While set in a tranquil environment, the house is set in a small development of only four properties.

For sale by public auction on Thursday, November 26, this property represents excellent value for money with a reserve of €50,000.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

