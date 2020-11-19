Green Party ministers express concern at Donegal bog slide

Green Party Ministers have expressed their concern following the bog slide that occurred at the site of the Meenbog Wind Farm near Ballybofey last week.

A cross-border multi-agency group has convened to coordinate a response to this significant pollution event. Development of the wind farm site has been suspended as work to mitigate the impact of the bog slide and reduce the risk of further slides is underway.

Malcolm Noonan TD, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, and Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, issued a joint statement on the incident:

“We were deeply concerned to see the bog slide that has occurred in the townland of Meenbog, Ballybofey. The Government recognises that this is a significant pollution event, and so a number of bodies on both sides of the Border have come together to co-ordinate a full response.

"On Monday, representatives from the Loughs Agency, Northern Ireland Environment Agency, National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Environmental Protection Agency, Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council discussed the findings from their initial investigations into the incident. Minister Charlie McConalogue will be visiting the site in the coming days.

"Our understanding is that the location of the bog slide is within the site of a wind farm that is under construction. The wind farm developer has suspended all works at the site with the exception of those that relate to mitigating the impact of the bog slide and reducing the risk of further slides.

"The multi-agency group will reconvene later in the week to review matters and further co-ordinate the response. Along with our colleagues in Cabinet, we will keep a close eye on the situation, and if there are implications for national policy we will respond accordingly.”