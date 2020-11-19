Donegal bog slide incident to be raised in the Dáil this evening

The recent controversial bog slide incident in Meenbog, will be raised in the Dáil this (Thursday) afternoon with the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage by Deputies Thomas Pringle and Johnny Guirke.

It is one of the Topical Issues selected by the Ceann Comhairle and scheduled for discussion from 5.32pm.

The deputies have two minutes each to make an initial statement and the Minister/Minister of State has four minutes to reply.

The deputies have one minute each for a supplementary statement and the Minister/Minister of State has two minutes for a concluding statement.

Proceedings in Dáil Éireann can be viewed live here: https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/oireachtas-tv/dail-eireann-live/