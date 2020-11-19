Donegal bog slide incident to be raised in the Dáil this evening

Contact
Work at the Meenbog wind farm bog slide earlier this week
The recent controversial bog slide incident in Meenbog, will be raised in the Dáil this (Thursday) afternoon with the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage by Deputies Thomas Pringle and Johnny Guirke.
It is one of the Topical Issues selected by the Ceann Comhairle and scheduled for discussion from 5.32pm.
The deputies have two minutes each to make an initial statement and the Minister/Minister of State has four minutes to reply.
The deputies have one minute each for a supplementary statement and the Minister/Minister of State has two minutes for a concluding statement.
Proceedings in Dáil Éireann can be viewed live here: https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/oireachtas-tv/dail-eireann-live/
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Peter Mawanga from the Kumi District Water office inspecting the Smart Water installation by Alex Gason, Fields of Life
A medical specialist said Graham Monaghan's serious damage to his elbows was caused trauma as a baby.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.