Donegal Senator elected chair of influential Oireachtas committee

Senator Eileen Flynn has been elected chair of the Joint Committee on Key Issues affecting the Traveller Community, at its first meeting yesterday in Leinster House.
The Joint Committee on Key Issues affecting the Traveller Community has 14 members: nine Deputies and five Senators.
Speaking after her election, the Ardara woman, who is the first member of the Traveller Community to be appointed to the Seanad, and now the first Traveller to be elected chair of a Joint Committee thanked her colleagues for committing to being on the Committee “to deal with some of the issues that impact on the Traveller Community.”
Senator Flynn thanked former Senator Colette Kelleher for her work as chair of the of Joint Committee on Key Issues affecting the Traveller Community during the 32rd Dáil and 25th Seanad.
Senator Flynn added: “I would also like to thank the Ceann Comhairle for setting up this special committee. We look forward to tackling some of the inequalities and issues that impact on the Traveller Community.”
The key issues affecting the Traveller Community, and which will be considered by this committee are:
- Health: Physical and mental health (including suicide levels);
- Education: School completion rates and educational attainment;
- Employment: Labour market participation rate (Traveller unemployment rate is 80%);
- Housing: Access to housing and accommodation, in the context of the high homelessness rate among Travellers.
