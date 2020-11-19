National: Driver “ran out of wine” while self isolating due to Covid-19

A motorist who claimed to have run out of wine when self-isolating, was found to be twice over the legal limit by gardaí.

Naas Roads Policing Unit on Operation Fanacht duty in Clane in Co. Kildare, observed car trying to avoid a checkpoint.

The driver stopped and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

He was tested at station and found to be twice over the legal limit.

Gardaí said the driver "was supposed to be self isolating, ran out of wine and was stopped after purchasing more wine."

According to the HSE, self-isolation (stay in your room) means staying indoors and completely avoiding contact with other people. This includes the people you live with. If you live with other people, stay on your own in a room with a window you can open, if possible.

You should self-isolate when there is a high risk you could spread the virus to other people.

Self-isolate: