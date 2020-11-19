National: Driver “ran out of wine” while self isolating due to Covid-19

Contact
File Photo
A motorist who claimed to have run out of wine when self-isolating, was found to be twice over the legal limit by gardaí.
Naas Roads Policing Unit on Operation Fanacht duty in Clane in Co. Kildare, observed car trying to avoid a checkpoint.
The driver stopped and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
He was tested at station and found to be twice over the legal limit.
Gardaí said the driver "was supposed to be self isolating, ran out of wine and was stopped after purchasing more wine."
According to the HSE, self-isolation (stay in your room) means staying indoors and completely avoiding contact with other people. This includes the people you live with. If you live with other people, stay on your own in a room with a window you can open, if possible.
You should self-isolate when there is a high risk you could spread the virus to other people.
Self-isolate:
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.