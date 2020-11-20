Hoist Away going from strength to strength

An award-winning Donegal organisation, which offers holiday accommodation to families with a member requiring hoisting, is going from strength to strength.

Hoist Away has taken delivery of a second bespoke cabin on it's Culdaff site in North Inishowen.

Hoist Away, the only holiday provision of its kind in Ireland, offers a hoist and other specialised equipment to enable families to enjoy a seaside holiday. The organisation scooped a prestigious award in November 2019, the 'Shining Light Award' at the glitzy Family Friendly Ireland Awards.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Hoist Away volunteer Úna McGinley said: “The second Hoist Away cabin came on site last week and I am over the moon. We got our planning permission on condition we increased the capacity of our septic tank, which we have done and now the cabin is finally here. I am thrilled.

“Unfortunately, with the ongoing Covid-19 situation, we have had a lot of cancellations in the last few weeks. I think our families do not want to be away from home at this time. However, the minute the restrictions are lifted, I know we will be inundated with requests. We are, of course, going to offer any family which has had to cancel its holiday alternative dates next year. In addition, the second cabin means Hoist Away can also take new bookings. It is brilliant.

“I am overwhelmed. I cannot believe it's happening. The second cabin has two bedrooms and is as well equipped as the original. I am absolutely delighted. I would ask anyone who is interested in booking either cabin, to keep a lookout for Facebook updates on: Booking next year look out on Facebook Page: Hoist Away,” said Úna.





