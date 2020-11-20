Inland Fisheries Ireland increase number of possible salmon catches on Donegal river

Inland Fisheries Ireland has announced an increase in the number of salmon which can be harvested on the River Crana in the coming season.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is responsible for fisheries management of freshwater fish and coastal fish with 12 nautical miles of the shore.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Pat Kane who is PRO of Buncrana Anglers' Association, said the figure had been increased from 98 in 2020 to 184 in 2021.

Mr Kane said: “Buncrana Anglers' Association has welcomed the Inland Fisheries Ireland announcement, which is science based, as it proves, our hard work to improve the habitat for adult and juvenile fish on the upper river, over last number of years, is starting to bear fruit. It is a slow process, as the salmon cycle is five years. Just to take this year's project, as an example, the results of two projects we carried out on the upper river will not be known until 2025.

“However, all this could not be achieved with out all the help and co-operation of landowners along the river, not to forget Inland Fisheries Ireland, which advised us on every project over the years.

“Going back to the 187 brown tags, will the club take them up? Well, last year Buncrana Anglers' Association decided not to take up the offer of 98 brown tags, from Inland Fisheries Ireland, which made the Crana 'catch and release'. With a brown tag, an angler cannot kill a salmon unless they have a brown tag in their possession. If an angler kills a fish without a brown tag, they leave themselves open to an on-the-spot fine of €150 and a possible court appearance.

“This coming season Buncrana Anglers' Association membership will decide whether or not it will take up the brown tags at the AGM, if it is able to go ahead under the current restrictions. Most of the Buncrana Anglers' Association committee believe the brown tags should not be taken up this year either,” said Mr Kane.