Christmas bonus for Pandemic Unemployment Payment recipients

There has been a welcome for the announcement of a 100% Christmas Bonus to recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey said: “A Christmas Bonus of 100% will be paid on an exceptional basis this year to recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. The bonus will also be paid to equivalent recipients of Jobseeker’s Payments who have been on these payments for four months or more. Self-employed workers will be able to earn up to €480 a month gross and keep their Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

“Funding for the €1,000 Covid-19 Enterprise Support Grant has been doubled to €24 million and the Part-Time Job Incentive scheme is to be made available to the self-employed who intend to resume their business but can only do so intermittently or on a limited/reduced basis when they leave the PUP.

“€10 million is being provided towards employment supports for people who are unemployed, with specific focus on youth unemployment. This is in addition to the €112 million provided in the July Stimulus package. €349.3 million will be paid to long-term welfare recipients in December 2020. A 100% Christmas Bonus will be paid in December 2020 to recipients of long-term Social Welfare payments, a minimum €20 payment.

“People in receipt of the following payments will receive the Bonus: State Pensions and Widow’s/Widower’s/Surviving Civil Partner’s Pensions; Invalidity Pension, Blind Pension, Disability Allowance, Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit, Partial Capacity Benefit, Disablement Benefit, Domiciliary Care Allowance and Guardian’s payments; One-Parent Family Payment, Long-term Jobseeker’s Allowance, Jobseeker’s Transition Payment, Deserted Wife’s Benefit and Allowance and Farm Assist; Back to Work Enterprise Allowance, Community Employment, Rural Social Scheme, TÚS, Gateway and Job Initiative, Supplementary Welfare Allowance, Daily Expenses Allowance, Magdalene Commission Scheme,” said Cllr Donaghey.

It will also apply, on an exceptional basis this year, to recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and equivalent recipients of Jobseeker’s Payments who have been on these payments for four months or more.



