Crana College Transition Year Column

Crana College and World Health Organisation

Crana College students Rian O Ghallachoir, Agneta Pavilone and Anya Edwards participated in a fantastic webinar and got to ask Dr Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organisation, questions regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Questions ranged from why New Zealand is doing so well compared to other countries to why Ireland is still in the same situation we were in in March. They were also talking about the new, and promising Covid-19 vaccine. The director responded with interesting and agreeable answers and it was a great experience for all involved.

Science Week

Also during this last week, Science Week returned once again. To start off Science Week 2020, first year science students enjoyed a surprising science show. The science magician, Dr Matt Pritchard shared his favourite illusions, science stunts and objects of curiosity.

After that was over, students got to continue doing their own experiments like the flame test, where they used things like salt to change the colour of flames on a bunsen burner and the hydrogen pop, where they suck a smoldering piece of wood in a test tube to see of there was hydrogen inside it, resulting in a pop noise when it ignited. It was fascinating and fun for all!

Allingham Arts Competition

Also, congratulations are in order for Crana College students Alec Harkin and Ciara Whoriskey for coming in first and second place for the flash fiction and poetry contest for Allingham Arts. Both students had amazing pieces and very much so deserved their placements. Both are students of Ms Sylvia McSheffrey.

Wellbeing Workshop

There was a fantastic turnout for the Crana College and Scoil Mhuire Well-being workshop with Kevin Mills. There will be more workshops to come following the new year. Moving on to events next week, Crana College will be celebrating stand up week in order to raise awareness for people and allies of the LGBT community.

By Jayden Kohlmeyer and Daniel Porter