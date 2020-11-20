Works completed on 1km of problematic water mains in a Donegal village ought to ensure a better water supply

Contact

Works completed on 1km of problematic water mains in a Donegal village ought to ensure a better a reliable water supply

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

There ought to be less leaks and outages, and a more reliable water supply, in Ballindrait following the replacement of a problematic water mains in Ballindrait, according to Irish Water.

Irish Water working in partnership with Donegal County Council has announced works are complete on the 1km water mains. 

The works involved the replacement of over one kilometres of problematic water mains with high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes. The programme to replace the water mains in Ballindrait commenced in August 2020 and was completed in October 2020.

The works were carried out by Farrans Construction Limited on behalf of Irish Water as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Speaking about the project, Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Declan Cawley, said: “We are delighted to confirm that a section of problematic water mains have now been successfully replaced in Ballindrait. There was a history of leaks in Ballindrait, as well as bursts and outages. To improve drinking water supply, quality and reduce leaks and outages in the area we decommissioned and replaced approximately 1km of water mains along local road L2444. We also took this opportunity to lay new water service connections from the public water main to customers’ property boundaries and connect them to the customer’s water supply.

“The works did involve some short-term water shut offs and traffic management measures which we understand causes inconvenience to the local community. However, we would like to take this opportunity to thank customers and businesses for their patience while we completed these essential works.’’

