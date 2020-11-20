Impact of Donegal bog slide discussed at cross-border multi-agency meeting

Contact
A section of the bog slide near Meenbog wind farm
The second meeting of the Cross-Border Multi-Agency Working Group took place yesterday Thursday, November 19.
It featured representatives from Northern Ireland Water and the Department for Infrastructure Rivers joining officials from Loughs Agency, Northern Ireland Environment Agency, National Parks and Wildlife Service, Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council.
All agencies shared updates on the various works and investigations they initiated in response to the significant pollution event impacting the Mourne Beg River and downstream catchments, triggered by material from a bog slide entering the river.
Details were also shared of further investigations that will be required to determine the impact of the event on the environment.
Works are ongoing within the site of a wind farm development in Meenbog, from where the slide originated, to mitigate the impact of the pollution and to reduce the risk of further bog slides.
Further meetings of the working group are planned for next week and on an ongoing basis.
