Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Impact of Donegal bog slide discussed at cross-border multi-agency meeting

Information shared updates on the various works and investigations

Impact of Donegal bog slide discussed at cross-border multi-agency meeting

A section of the bog slide near Meenbog wind farm

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The second meeting of the Cross-Border Multi-Agency Working Group took place yesterday Thursday, November 19.

It featured representatives from Northern Ireland Water and the Department for Infrastructure Rivers joining officials from Loughs Agency, Northern Ireland Environment Agency, National Parks and Wildlife Service, Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

All agencies shared updates on the various works and investigations they initiated in response to the significant pollution event impacting the Mourne Beg River and downstream catchments, triggered by material from a bog slide entering the river.

Details were also shared of further investigations that will be required to determine the impact of the event on the environment.

Works are ongoing within the site of a wind farm development in Meenbog, from where the slide originated, to mitigate the impact of the pollution and to reduce the risk of further bog slides.

Further meetings of the working group are planned for next week and on an ongoing basis.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie