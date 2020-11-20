Over three-hundred new cases of Covid-19 across the country as Donegal figures remain high

There are 21 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal, according to new figures released this Friday evening.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000, from November 6 - November 19, remains the highest in Donegal, at 266.3. That compares to a national rate of 113.1.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths in the state related to the virus.

The HPSC has also been notified of 330 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country.

Of the cases notified today;

171 are men / 155 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old



There are ninety-nine cases in Dublin, 28 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 25 in Meath, 21 in Donegal and the remaining 131 cases are spread across 20 other counties including Limerick.



As of 2pm today 283 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 2,018 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.