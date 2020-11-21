Weather forecast for Donegal - a look at what is in store for the weekend

The weekend will get off to a wet and somewhat blustery start.

However, the worst of the rain will clear by Saturday afternoon leaving some good sunny spells with scattered showers.

Temperatures will range from 8ºC to 10ºC in moderate to fresh southwest winds, becoming westerly as rain clears.

Rain will ease off overnight though it will be overcast at times with temperatures of around 6ºC in light, westerly winds.

Sunday will be cool and bright with sunny spells and scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the region of 6ºC to 8ºC in moderate west to southwest breezes.