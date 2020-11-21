Weather forecast for Donegal - a look at what is in store for the weekend

Contact
Rainbow at Mountcharles
The weekend will get off to a wet and somewhat blustery start.
However, the worst of the rain will clear by Saturday afternoon leaving some good sunny spells with scattered showers.
Temperatures will range from 8ºC to 10ºC in moderate to fresh southwest winds, becoming westerly as rain clears.
Rain will ease off overnight though it will be overcast at times with temperatures of around 6ºC in light, westerly winds.
Sunday will be cool and bright with sunny spells and scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the region of 6ºC to 8ºC in moderate west to southwest breezes.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.