Dyspraxia awareness - check out the signs of dyspraxia which can often go undiagnosed

Dyspraxia Ireland is marking its 25th Anniversary with a series of free events for Dyspraxia Awareness Week.

Running from November 22 to 27, Dyspraxia Awareness Week events, though participants must register through Eventbrite.

A spokesperson for Dyspraxia Donegal said: “We encourage parents, teachers, SNAs, and educators to tune to this great initiative, to get a better insight into what Dyspraxia is, and help spread greater awareness in our school and education system.

Developmental coordination disorder (DCD) also known as Dyspraxia, is a common disorder affecting fine and /or gross motor coordination in children and adults. Differences with thinking out, planning and carrying out sensory/motor tasks can also occur.

This condition is formally recognised by international organisations including the World Health Organisation

Children with Dyspraxia may have a combination of problems in varying degrees. These may include

.poor balance

.poor fine and gross motor skills

.difficulty with throwing and catching a ball

.poor sense of of direction

.confused about which hand to use

difficulty with reading/writing

Not all children with Dyspraxia/DCD have all of these difficulties. Many parents will say that their children have some of these problems, but if your child has Dyspraxia /DCD either diagnosed or not, you have observed a cluster of these difficulties.

There is no cure for Dyspraxia but the earlier a child is treated the greater the chance of improvement. Occupational Therapists, physiotherapists, and extra help at school can all help a child with Dyspraxia to cope or overcome many difficulties.

More information and links to book talks can be found on the Dyspraxia Awareness Week Facebook event page.