Dyspraxia awareness - check out the signs of dyspraxia which can often go undiagnosed

People are encouraged to take part in upcoming dyspraxia awareness events

Dyspraxia Awareness Week

Find out more about dyspraxia and know the signs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Dyspraxia Ireland is marking its 25th Anniversary with a series of free events for Dyspraxia Awareness Week.

Running from November 22 to 27, Dyspraxia Awareness Week events, though participants must register through Eventbrite.

A spokesperson for Dyspraxia Donegal said: “We encourage parents, teachers, SNAs,  and educators to tune to this great initiative, to get a better insight into what Dyspraxia is, and help spread greater awareness in our school and education system.

Developmental coordination disorder (DCD) also known as Dyspraxia, is a common disorder affecting fine and /or gross motor coordination in children and adults. Differences with thinking out, planning and carrying out sensory/motor tasks can also occur.

This condition is formally recognised by international organisations including the World Health Organisation 

Children with Dyspraxia may have a combination of problems in varying degrees. These may include

.poor balance

.poor fine and gross motor skills

.difficulty with throwing and catching a ball

.poor sense of of direction

.confused about which hand to use

difficulty with reading/writing

Not all children with Dyspraxia/DCD have all of these difficulties. Many parents will say that their children have some of these problems, but if your child has Dyspraxia /DCD either diagnosed or not, you have observed a cluster of these difficulties.

There is no cure for Dyspraxia but the earlier a child is treated the greater the chance of improvement. Occupational Therapists, physiotherapists, and extra help at school can all help a child with Dyspraxia to cope or overcome many difficulties.

More information and links to book talks can be found on the Dyspraxia Awareness Week Facebook event page.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

