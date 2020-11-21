Gardaí investigate sharing of explicit personal images online

Gardaí have urged people to contact them about online harassment and announced that they are investigating the share of personal photos and videos online.

Garda HQ issued a statement saying: "An Garda Síochána is conducting investigations into allegations concerning the posting, sharing and uploading of personal images online.

"This is a matter which has been widely circulated and commented upon in the media and on social media. We are acutely aware of the concern and upset that the public may have in respect of the matters reported.

"Some of the comments circulating on social media are not factual and we wish to reassure the public An Garda Síochána is working quickly to establish the factual aspect of the matters alleged.

"Any person who is concerned that they have been the victim of harassment following the uploading of personal explicit imagery online without their consent, at any time, should contact their local Garda Station."