Donegal gardaí very moved by eight-year-old's thoughtfulness and kind gift to her 'Heroes'

An eight-year-old girl has shown gardaí that to her, they are absolute heroes who are keeping us all safe.

Her gift of chocolates and a picture which included the highest of praise, "I want to be just like you when I grow up" meant the world to gardaí on Operation Fanacht duty.

They took to Facebook to say: "A little act of kindness that would brighten up any wet, miserable day!

"A big thank you to Bella, aged 8 who put a big smile on the faces of the Gardaí conducting an OperationFanacht checkpoint at Lifford Bridge today. It was very thoughtful and they were so happy that you took the time to thank them."

Not everyone appreciates being stopped by gardaí at checkpoints put in place to increase Covid-19 restrictions compliance, and some people have been quite vocal in their annoyance.

Bella's kindness will no doubt remind people of why the checkpoints are necessary, and to spare a thought for the gardaí out in all kinds of weather to keep the rest of us safe.