Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal gardaí very moved by eight-year-old's thoughtfulness and kind gift to her 'Heroes'

Her act of kindness was gratefully received by gardaí

Garda gift

Gift and kind message to Donegal gardaí

Reporter:

Siobhán McNamara

An eight-year-old girl has shown gardaí that to her, they are absolute heroes who are keeping us all safe.

Her gift of chocolates and a picture which included the highest of praise, "I want to be just like you when I grow up" meant the world to gardaí on Operation Fanacht duty.

They took to Facebook to say: "A little act of kindness that would brighten up any wet, miserable day!

"A big thank you to Bella, aged 8 who put a big smile on the faces of the Gardaí conducting an OperationFanacht checkpoint at Lifford Bridge today. It was very thoughtful and they were so happy that you took the time to thank them."

Not everyone appreciates being stopped by gardaí at checkpoints put in place to increase Covid-19 restrictions compliance, and some people have been quite vocal in their annoyance.

Bella's kindness will no doubt remind people of why the checkpoints are necessary, and to spare a thought for the gardaí out in all kinds of weather to keep the rest of us safe.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie