Relief in Donegal as missing person is found - the person was transferred to hospital

Killybegs Coast Guard was involved in the search
A missing person who was the subject of a search earlier this evening has been found.
Killybegs Coast Guard has reported that a crew was tasked this evening to a report of a missing person in the Dunkineely area.
A spokesperson said: "Killybegs Coast Guard along with HSE Ambulance crew and Gardaí located the missing person after a short search and they were transferred to a waiting ambulance and taken to hospital."
No further information on the patient's condition is available at present.
