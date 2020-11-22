Relief in Donegal as missing person is found - the person was transferred to hospital

A missing person who was the subject of a search earlier this evening has been found.

Killybegs Coast Guard has reported that a crew was tasked this evening to a report of a missing person in the Dunkineely area.

A spokesperson said: "Killybegs Coast Guard along with HSE Ambulance crew and Gardaí located the missing person after a short search and they were transferred to a waiting ambulance and taken to hospital."

No further information on the patient's condition is available at present.