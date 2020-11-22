Deaths in Donegal - Sunday Evening - November 22.

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred in Glasgow of James Sweeney, formerly from Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 10am in St Columbkille's Church, Rutherglen, Glasgow.

With interment afterwards in Barrhead Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed online on at St Columbkille's Church Rutherglen’s website.

Mary Gill, Lower Annagh, Clonmany

The death has occurred in the Dementia Unit, Carndonagh Community Hospital of Mary Gill, Lower Annagh, Clonmany.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 7pm this evening.

Funeral from there on Monday morning (November 23) at 10:40am, going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Dementia Unit, Carndonagh Hospital c/o any family member or McFeely Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to family and friends only please.

The funeral mass will be streamed live on the Clonmany Together Facebook page.

James Moore, Mill Road, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Moore, Mill Road, Glenties.

His remains will repose at his residence at 2pm on Sunday 22 of November with removal to St Conal’s Church, Glenties for 6pm.

Funeral mass on Monday morning at 11am in St Conal’s Church, Glenties with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the house and funeral is strictly private to family only.

Enquiries to James McGuinness and sons Funeral Directors, Main Street Glenties on 0872395827

Eithne Haugh (née Connolly), Bundoran

The death has occurred peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of Eithne Haugh (née Connolly), Sea Road, Bundoran

House strictly private. A private family funeral will take place in the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran at 10am on Monday morning followed by interment in Drumcliffe Cemetery, Ennis, Co. Clare.

The Mass can be viewed online at: http://magheneparish.ie/

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Gerard Clarke & Sons Funeral Directors, Ballisodare, Co Sligo.

Susan Ledwith (née Doogan), Moate, Westmeath and formerly of Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Susan Ledwith (née Doogan) of Mount Temple, Moate, Westmeath and formerly of Kincasslagh

In keeping with government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place for Susan’s family on Monday at 12 noon in Corpus Christi Church, Mount Temple, with burial afterwards in Donegan Cemetery.

James Moore, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Moore, Mill Road, Glenties.

His remains will repose at his residence from 2pm on Sunday with removal to St Connell's Church, Glenties, for 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St. Connell's Church, Glenties, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Patrick Ward, Ballintra

The death has occurred peacefully in Sligo University Hospital of Patrick Ward, Drumnacroil, Ballintra.

His remains leaving his late residence on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to ongoing restrictions, the house and funeral are private. Mass can be streamed on: www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

Family flowers only donations, if so desired, to The ICU of Sligo University Hospital care of any family member or R Faulkner & Son’s Funeral Directors. Messages of condolences can be left by emailing: faulknerfuneralservice@gmail.com.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh siad.

