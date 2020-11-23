Man due to appear in court after gardaí swoop with dog unit to seize drugs in the north-west

The man arrested in relation to a drug seizure in the north-west on Saturday has been charged and is due to appear before Sligo District Court this morning.



Approximately €196,000 worth of drugs were seized after gardaí investigating the sale and supply of drugs in the Sligo area carried out a search of waste ground in the Cranmore part of the town, assisted by the Garda Dog Unit at the weekend.

Cocaine with a value of €177,800, cannabis worth €13,240 and ecstasy with a value of €5,070 were discovered and seized along with a quantity of ammunition. All seized items are subject to analysis.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested in relation to this investigation and was taken to Sligo Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.