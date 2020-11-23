Road resurfacing works at west Donegal village

Contact
Road resurfacing works start today in Kincasslagh
Road resurfacing works will be taking place on the R259 at Kincasslagh village from today, Monday, November 23 until Thursday, November 26.
Traffic management will be in place.
Please avoid the area if possible or allow extra time for your journey.
