Busy Donegal road blocked by overturned lorry

Contact
The scene of the incident at Kiltown, Killygordon
A large lorry has overturned on the N15 road between Killygordon and Liscooley.
Vehicles can pass but with caution as a stop-go traffic light system is in operation.
Motorists are asked to approach with care as rain is also making the road slippy
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.