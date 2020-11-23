Bravery of Donegal lifesavers to be honoured

Four Donegal people are to be rewarded for bravery which resulted in the saving of six lives from drowning.

The four people are to be honoured at Water Safety Ireland’s national annual awards ceremony, which will be broadcast online on Tuesday, November 24, at 7pm.

Fifty-one lives were saved from drowning by rescuers who will receive recognition in the ceremony.

Jane Friel is being awarded for a rescue at Port Salon on July 28 last.

She ran to a mother’s cries for help and saved four people from drowning in a strong rip current. Jane ran with a ringbuoy into the water and after rescuing a nine-year-old girl, went back out to reassure two more girls and their father, encouraging them to help by kicking their legs as she helped them to shore and out of the rip current.

Three awards are being given out for a rescue in 1975 in west Donegal. John Boyle is to receive an award and Dan Boyle and Brian Friel will receive posthumous awards for the rescue at Mullaghduff in 1975.

People out walking noticed from a distance that two men in a boat had lost an oar on their wooden boat and were in extreme difficulty.

Brian Friel and Dan Boyle, local residents at the time, along with John Boyle, launched a boat and lifted the causalities on board.

They were shaken and hypothermic but thankfully made a full recovery.

The Minister for Rural & Community Development Heather Humphreys will acknowledge recipients of the Seiko Just in Time Rescue Award.

“It is an honour to pay tribute to these deserving award recipients,” she said. “Without their bravery, quick thinking and selflessness, the outcomes could have been very different. On average, ten people drown in Ireland every month and while one drowning is one too many, the figure would have been higher but for these courageous rescuers.”

