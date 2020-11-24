Minister McConalogue welcomes EU agreement on GIs (geographical indications) with China

Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue TD has welcomed the news that the written procedure for concluding the agreement between the EU and the Government of the People's Republic of China on cooperation on, and protection of, geographical indications was completed yesterday after all delegations voted in favour of the adoption of the council decision.

Minister McConalogue said: “I welcome this agreement which will ensure protection of exports to China of two of Ireland’s Spirit Drinks Geographical Indications, Irish Cream and Irish Whiskey for which my department is the competent authority.

"Market diversification and adding value to our high-quality foods is a key initiative in my department and for this Government. We will continue to explore all avenues in attempt to deliver the highest returns for our producers.”

The news has also been welcomed by Minister of State Martin Heydon TD who added: “The combined export value of Irish Whiskey and Irish Cream to China rose from €1.47 million in 2018 to €4.36 million in 2019.

"This market is becoming increasingly important for Irish Spirit drinks and I welcome the legal protection this agreement will afford to authentic Irish product,” he said.