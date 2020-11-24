Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Bill that seeks to bring enhanced accountability and transparency to political lobbying

The Regulation of Lobbying Bill 2020 implements 13 recommendations of the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO)

Bill that seeks to bring enhanced accountability and transparency to political lobbying

Pearse Doherty TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Dáil will today debate a Bill brought forward by Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform Mairéad Farrell TD and spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD that seeks to bring enhanced accountability and transparency to political lobbying.

The Regulation of Lobbying Bill 2020 implements 13 recommendations of the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) to ‘enhance transparency and accountability’ by extending the cooling-off period for Ministers, Junior Ministers and Special Advisors who move from public office to a lobbying role from one year to two years.

It will also give SIPO the powers to investigate, enforce and sanction breaches of this cooling-off period.

"I am very pleased to bring forward this important and timely piece of legislation that will greatly improve the regulation, oversight and accountability of political lobbying in this State.

"For too long Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael governments have permitted the existence of a revolving door between politics and the lobbying industry, with their former Ministers benefiting most," said Deputy Doherty.

He added: "Whilst this revolving door has helped many former ministers to advance their self-interests, it has been corrosive to the interests of the public.

"In recent times we have witnessed former Junior Finance Minister, Brian Hayes, go to work as chief lobbyist for the banking industry. We have seen former Junior Finance Minister, Michael D’Arcy, join the Irish Association of Investment Managers and we have seen the leaking of a confidential document by Leo Varadkar to the NAGP.

"I believe these practices are corrosive to democracy as they undermine ordinary people's expectations and belief that our political system is responsive to their needs, rather than the needs of well-heeled unelected special interest groups."

Deputy Doherty said this is an urgent and necessary piece of legislation and Sinn Féin will be seeking cross-party support for this Bill.

"For too long in this country there has been a serious lack of accountability when it comes to political lobbying."

"It is my hope that this Bill will mark a new departure for standards in Irish public life," he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie