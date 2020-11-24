Contact

WEATHER: Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place for Donegal

Risk of surface and river flooding

Weather

Heavy rain is forecast for today

Reporter:

Reporter

A Status Yellow - rainfall warning for Donegal remains in place this morning.

The warning was issued on Monday and predicted heavy rain on Monday, Monday night and Tuesday may cause some river and localised flooding.

The warning was also issued for Connacht, Cavan, Clare and Kerry.

Met Eireann is forecasting rain this morning (Tuesday), which will be heavy at times, with an ongoing risk of surface and river flooding.

Rain will spread eastwards through the afternoon, followed by scattered showers. A mild morning with temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees but becoming colder as the rain clears with temperatures falling to between 4 and 6 degrees.

TONIGHT
It will be dry in many areas tonight with clear spells and scattered showers near western coasts. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees, with frost developing. Some mist and fog will also form in a light southwest to west breeze.

TOMORROW  
Frost, mist and fog will clear through tomorrow morning leaving a largely dry day with isolated showers and long spells of sunshine.  

