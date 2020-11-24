Drugs valued at more than €30,000 seized in Donegal searches

More than €30,000 of cannabis and cocaine has been seized by gardaí in Donegal in recent days.

Arrests were made following a number of operations in the Letterkenny garda district during the last week.

Gardaí seized cannabis with a street value of more than €21,000 and cocaine valued at more than €7,000 during searches at a number of houses.

Cash, mobile phones and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

READ MORE: Man due to appear in court after gardaí swoop with dog unit to seize drugs in the north-west