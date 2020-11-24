Television and computer stolen from Donegal home during weekend burglary

Contact
A laptop computer and a television have been stolen from a Donegal home during a weekend burglary.
The burglary took place at a home in the Drumboe area of Stranorlar between 6pm on Friday, November 20 and 6pm on Saturday, November 21.
Entry to the house was gained through an unlocked sunroom window and another rear window was also prised open.
A grey laptop computer, a black 26-inch Panasonic television, a silver Rusell Hobbs toaster and a black radio were taken.
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them on 074 91 67100 or the confidential line on 1800 666 111.
