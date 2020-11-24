Donegal Youth Service CLG receives €38,500 for its 'BreakOut ChillOut' project

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman TD, today announced the 29 projects around the country that will receive funding under the 2020 LGBTI+ Communities Integration Fund. A total of €700,000 in grant funding has been provided.

Donegal Youth Service CLG received €38,500 for its project, 'BreakOut ChillOut'.

Announcing the outcome of the 2020 LGBTI+ Communities Integration Fund, Minister O’Gorman said:

“The LGBTI+ Communities Integration Fund provides for initiatives that will promote inclusion, protect rights and improve quality of life and wellbeing for members of the LGBTI+ community, enabling them to participate fully in Ireland's social, economic, cultural, and political life.”

“Services and initiatives that work to promote inclusion and visibility for the LGBTI+ community have an increased importance at a time when many LGBTI+ people may feel disconnected from their community. I am confident that these projects will be successful in ensuring members continue to feel supported into 2021.”

Following an open call for proposals under the 2020 LGBTI+ Community Services Fund launched by Minister O’Gorman and the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD on 17 July 2020, 58 applications were received with 29 projects granted funding. Of these, 10 projects will receive funding under Scheme A for measures supporting community services for LGBTI+ people, while 19 projects promoting visibility and inclusion of LGBTI+ people will receive funding under Scheme B.

Minister O’Gorman thanked all of the organisations that submitted applications, and congratulated those that were successful. The process was highly competitive, with a large number of quality applications received.