Government must ensure access for all women to domestic violence services - Donegal senator

Independent Senator Eileen Flynn said new figures from Donegal emphasise the importance of ensuring all women have access to domestic violence services.

Senator Flynn said it had been reported that Donegal Women’s Domestic Violence Services has seen a 25 per cent increase in contacts compared to this time last year.

“Earlier this month, the Director of Public Prosecutions said there had been an 87 per cent increase so far in the number of files submitted to that office related to domestic violence or the breach of a court order.

“We know the need is there. Government must invest in and support these crucial domestic violence services.

“I raised this issue in the Seanad earlier this month when I called on Government to ensure that all women have equal access to domestic violence services and supports for as long as they need them,” she said.

Senator Flynn pointed out that the pandemic has highlighted many problems across society, including the need for strong supports for people who experience domestic violence.

“Women face many cultural and practical barriers when they try to escape domestic violence, and these may be more common for women in rural counties like Donegal. They may not have money or a car, or other supports that they need to get away.

“Women need a lot of support to escape from domestic violence – they need to be supported and to be empowered. And we have to remember that men may also experience domestic violence and also need the same supports and services.

“Again, I am calling on the Government to work with these organisations that do such important work, and to make sure these services are fully supported,” Senator Flynn said.