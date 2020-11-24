Figures released today by the Standards in Public Office Commission show that political parties disclosed donations received in 2019 valued at €175,576.

The Standards Commission is an independent, non-partisan body charged with oversight of the Ethics in Public Office Acts (1995 and 2001), the Electoral Act 1997 (as amended), the Oireachtas (Ministerial and Parliamentary Offices) (Amendment) Act 2014, and the Regulation of Lobbying Act 2015.

There were 22 political parties registered during 2019 to contest Dáil or European elections. By March 31 each year, each registered party must furnish a donation statement to the Commission disclosing donations received for the previous year exceeding €1,500 in value. The maximum amount that may be accepted from the same donor in the same year is €2,500.

Political party accounting units are also required to submit to the Commission a certificate of monetary donations and a bank statement from their political donations accounts. The aggregate closing balance held by accounting units in relation to 2019 was € 950,111.

An accounting unit is a branch or other subsidiary organisation of a political party which receives a donation in excess of €100 in any year. An accounting unit, on receipt of a monetary donation in excess of €100, must open and maintain a political donations account in a financial institution in the State.

In accordance with the legislation, certificates of monetary donations and bank statements furnished to the Commission by political parties and their accounting units are not laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas or put on public display.

The Commission's report, entitled Donations to Political Parties 2019, gives details of the donations disclosed by political parties as well as information on accounting units. The report and the political party donations statements are available at: www.sipo.ie.