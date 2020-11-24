Twenty-five arrests for drink and drug driving in Donegal this month

Contact
Some of the detections were made at checkpoints set up as part of Operation Fanacht
Gardaí in Donegal have detected 12 suspected drink drivers and 13 suspected drug drivers so far in November.
Some of the detections were made at checkpoints set up as part of Operation Fanacht, the policing operation focused on supporting public compliance with public health measures.
Gardaí in the county are appealing to the public to reduce the number of journeys they make in the coming days ahead of the expected lifting of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.
Garda Eunan Walsh said gardaí will be continuing to mount checkpoints in the coming days and he appealed to people to reduce journeys.
“We will continue with Operation Fananacht to engage, encourage and educate people and as a last resort, we will enforce the regulations. The signs are encouraging, the cases are coming down a bit,” he said.
