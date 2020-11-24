Nominations sought from Donegal for Adult Learning STAR Awards

Contact
Pictured at the STAR Awards are Tara Farrell , chairperson of Aontas, Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS and Hilary Rose, star of hit TV show ‘The Young Offenders’
AONTAS, the National Adult Learning Organisation is seeking nominations from adult learning initiatives in Donegal for the annual STAR Awards 2021.
Previous STAR Award recipients in Donegal include the Change Makers in 2019.
This initiative was delivered as a partnership between Inishowen Development Partnership, Donegal ETB and Self Help Africa, which raises awareness and action around development education themes with adults.
The STAR Awards will take on extra significance in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic as we celebrate and acknowledge the incredible work that adult learning providers have done in adapting their provision to ensure that the learners’ needs continue to be met.
To highlight the diverse range of quality adult learning initiatives taking place across the country, AONTAS welcomes STAR Award nominations in five categories for 2021:
- Health and Wellbeing
- Learner Voice
- Social Inclusion
- Sustainable Development through Education
- Third Level Access and Engagement Two Special Awards will be given for Mitigating Educational Disadvantage through Innovation (during COVID-19), and a European Social Fund Special Recognition Award.
Speaking about the awards, Niamh O’Reilly, chief executive officer of AONTAS said this year adult learning initiatives have adapted and reimagined their learning provision including; new ways of recruitment and outreach, online/hybrid learning and assessment, utilising new methods of communication technology and providing safe spaces for those learners to engage in education.
"The STAR Awards provides a brilliant opportunity to recognise the outstanding work in adult learning and also gives initiatives the opportunity to spotlight their excellent work across Ireland and bring national recognition to learners, staff and organisations,” she said.
Since its inception in 2007, thousands of adult learning initiatives across a wide variety of areas – including increasing educational access for all including those with a disability, supporting positive mental health and as part of addiction recovery – have been recognised through the STAR Awards.
How to nominate
To nominate an adult learning initiative, please visit: https://www.aontas.com/community/adult-learners-festival/aontas-star-awards.
The deadline for receipt of nominations is Friday, December 18.
Winners will be announced at the STAR Awards ceremony, which will take place online on Monday, March 1, 2021. This ceremony will form the opening event of the Adult Learners’ Festival 2021 taking place from March 1-5 2021.
