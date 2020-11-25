New €37.8m 100-bed nursing unit set to be in use by 2023

A major new €37.8 million 110-bed community nursing unit in Letterkenny is expected to be operational in 2023.

With planning permission granted, it is now intended to proceed to tender and it is expected that a contractor will be appointed in the coming months with construction work due to start next year.

The Health Service Executive’s development will see the construction of a 110 bed unit on a 2.4 hectare site on the Kilmacrennan Road, on the opposite side to Letterkenny University Hospital and just below the Little Angels School, and above the St. Conal's Hospital campus. It will be across the road from Errigal College.

The planned facility will consist of a combination of long stay, short stay and dementia wards with rehabilitation facilities.

The development is part of an overall national bundle of Community Nursing Units being developed through a Public Private Partnership.

The new facilities will “provide HIQA compliant residential care facilities for older people in the region,” according to the Architectural Design Statement submitted with the planning application.

The proposal also includes a rehabilitation unit to provide services to residents and also could be used by day patients.

The gross floor area of the planned building is 9,400sq metres.

The proposed bedrooms are arranged around a central courtyard while the plans also include a dining room, and communal facilities such as a hairdresser’s room, reflection room, and treatment room as well as a kitchen, laundry, staff facilities, changing rooms, offices, stores and rehabilitation rooms.

According to John Hayes, Chief Officer for Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo), “This is a major development for the provision of healthcare for our older population in Letterkenny and surrounding areas providing dementia care, long term and short term care with rehabilitation facilities to meet the changing needs of our older people. It will provide capacity to cater for the increasing needs of community nursing beds and will integrate and support care needs with Letterkenny University Hospital."

Details of the new development were confirmed at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum where it was stated that it is now envisaged that it will be operational in 2023, and not 2022 as had been suggested previously.