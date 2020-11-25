New €37.8m 100-bed nursing unit set to be in use by 2023

Contact
An image showing the proposed new nursing unit opposite Errigal College
A major new €37.8 million 110-bed community nursing unit in Letterkenny is expected to be operational in 2023.
With planning permission granted, it is now intended to proceed to tender and it is expected that a contractor will be appointed in the coming months with construction work due to start next year.
The Health Service Executive’s development will see the construction of a 110 bed unit on a 2.4 hectare site on the Kilmacrennan Road, on the opposite side to Letterkenny University Hospital and just below the Little Angels School, and above the St. Conal's Hospital campus. It will be across the road from Errigal College.
The planned facility will consist of a combination of long stay, short stay and dementia wards with rehabilitation facilities.
The development is part of an overall national bundle of Community Nursing Units being developed through a Public Private Partnership.
The new facilities will “provide HIQA compliant residential care facilities for older people in the region,” according to the Architectural Design Statement submitted with the planning application.
The proposal also includes a rehabilitation unit to provide services to residents and also could be used by day patients.
The gross floor area of the planned building is 9,400sq metres.
The proposed bedrooms are arranged around a central courtyard while the plans also include a dining room, and communal facilities such as a hairdresser’s room, reflection room, and treatment room as well as a kitchen, laundry, staff facilities, changing rooms, offices, stores and rehabilitation rooms.
The proposed bedrooms are arranged around a central courtyard while the plans also include a dining room, and communal facilities such as a hairdresser’s room, reflection room, and treatment room as well as a kitchen, laundry, staff facilities, changing rooms, offices, stores and rehabilitation rooms.
According to John Hayes, Chief Officer for Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo), “This is a major development for the provision of healthcare for our older population in Letterkenny and surrounding areas providing dementia care, long term and short term care with rehabilitation facilities to meet the changing needs of our older people. It will provide capacity to cater for the increasing needs of community nursing beds and will integrate and support care needs with Letterkenny University Hospital."
Details of the new development were confirmed at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum where it was stated that it is now envisaged that it will be operational in 2023, and not 2022 as had been suggested previously.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal's Amber Barrett on the video call with 5th class pupils from Scoil Cholmcille, Ballybrack in Dublin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.