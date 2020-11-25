It's a frosty start in Donegal this morning on what is expected to be a cold and bright day

Contact
The gritters were our last night so expect a crisp cold morning in Donegal.
The frosty conditions will clear during the morning, according to the state forecaster Met Eireann, to leave a cold and bright day with sunny spells however scattered showers will increase the northwest of the province this afternoon.
Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate west or northwest breezes.
It will be mostly dry tonight with just a slight risk of an isolated shower in the northwest, otherwise a mix of cloud and good clear spells.
Mist and fog will form towards morning, especially in inland areas, in a light westerly breeze. Patchy frost may develop locally with lowest temperatures of 0 to +3 degrees.
So wrap up well folks and remember that extra caution is need when driving in these winter months.
