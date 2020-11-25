Pringle supports tighter controls on lobbying

Donegal Deputy, Thomas Pringle, is supporting tighter controls on lobbying, saying current legislation “pays lip service” to this important issue.

During a Dáil debate Tuesday night on amendments to the Regulation of Lobbying Act 2015, Deputy Pringle said: “The days of the brown envelopes were supposed to have been behind us, while corporate interests were expected to document and detail their meetings with public officials when seeking to influence policy.

“But, of course, many loopholes exist in our Regulation of Lobbying Act 2015. And that Act is another example of the Government paying lip service to an important issue, without giving it the teeth to impose sanctions and prosecute for breaches of the Act.”

Deputy Pringle said, for example, if a group doesn’t have paid staff it doesn’t have to complete the thrice yearly lobbying returns, or if a chairperson or director undertakes the lobbying they don’t have to report it.

He said all legislation should be regularly reviewed to address any loopholes or other issues that were uncovered after it was enacted.

“It is just ridiculous that we are still so reactive and have to wait until a story hits the media before we do something about it,” Deputy Pringle said. He pointed to the recent cases of Michael D’Arcy, former long-time Fine Gael politician who was appointed CEO of the Irish Association of Investment Managers, and Geraldine Feeney, former lobbyist for the National Association of General Practitioners, who was appointed to the board of the Standards in Public Office Commission.

There are many instances of concern, he said.

“You can see why people talk about revolving doors and golden circles,” Deputy Pringle said.

The deputy said he supported the Sinn Féin bill that would amend a number of sections of the 2015 Act, taking many from a SIPO review of the Act.

Deputy Pringle said: “It is more disappointing that in many sections of the SIPO review, which was published in May 2019, state that these recommendations were put forward previously in its first review.

“Again, I ask, why must the Government always govern in a haphazard way - in this case, is it to wait and see what you can get away with, without being held to account?”