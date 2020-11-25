Keep messages simple for Christmas – Deputy Harkin tells government

Contact
Speaking in Dail Eireann yesterday, Deputy Marian Harkin, who also represents south Donegal, asked the government to ensure that people receive simple messages that are clear and unambiguous when it comes to guidelines around Christmas.
She said, ‘When it comes to Christmas, I don’t want to hear about bringing your own plates or cutlery or seating Grandpa near an open window – if Covid doesn’t get him, the flu might’.
Deputy Harkin insisted that straightforward messages were needed for example, about the number of households in total we can meet up with at Christmas, the exact requirements for those travelling home etc.
“The simple messages are important, handwashing, mask wearing and social distancing and, yes, ventilation, but let’s mind Grandpa”, she concluded.
