Essential water main rehabilitation works in Falcarragh may cause disruption to supply

Irish Water customers in Falcarragh and surrounding areas that their water supply will be impacted as a result of essential water main rehabilitation works being undertaken on Friday November 27.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Farrans Construction Ltd and will result in a disruption to water supply on Friday November 27 from 8am to 4pm. Such disruptions to supply may include reduced water pressure and/ or water outages. Some customers may not receive a full water supply for a further two to three hours after the water is switched back on and water returns to the network.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when an outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we carry out the water main rehabilitation works and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. Customers are also asked to refer to the water supply and services section of our website where the most up to date information will be provided.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality. Its delivery represents an investment of over €500 million between 2017 and 2021 to reduce leakage and replace old pipes on the water network.

For more information on reducing leaks visit our national Leakage Reduction Programme page on www.water.ie.