Covid-19 latest - 16 new cases confirmed in Donegal

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Sixteen new cases of Covid-19 cases in Donegal were confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Forty-one new Donegal Covid-19 cases were confirmed on Tuesday evening, with 13 the previous evening. 

The 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 222.4. Louth is next at a rate of 208.7. 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional death related to Covid-19.

As of midnight Tuesday 24th November, the HPSC has been notified of 269 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 71,187 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

123 are men / 146 are women
64% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 35 years old
88 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 25 in Limerick, 20 in Louth, 16 in Donegal, and the remaining 78 spread across 17 other counties.
 

As of 2pm today 260 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

