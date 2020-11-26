Weather - a cool start but what is in store for the rest of the day?

After a cool and frosty start with some patches of mist and fog it will be a dry day with some sunny spells and a few isolated showers.

Temperatures will range from 6ºC to 8ºC in light, variable winds which will increase to moderate southerlies.

It will turn cold and frosty overnight with fog returning in places and rain towards morning. Temperatures are expected to be between 0ºC and 5ºC.

Patchy rain on Friday will clear to give a mainly dry afternoon with bright spells and isolated showers. Temperatures will be in the region of 5ºC to 8ºC in light or moderate south to southeast winds.