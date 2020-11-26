Donegal ETB withdraws controversial planning application after opposition

The Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) has withdrawn a controversial planning application to erect a fence and gates at the Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre.

The application had led to concerns that public access to the popular recreation site at Lough Gartan would be restricted.

The site has become popular with walkers and runners, particularly during the lockdown.

Hundreds of people had signed a petition opposed to the planning application and local councillors had voiced their concern.

The Donegal ETB defended the application saying the reasons included public safety and security of the facilities.

Other reasons included the creation of a defined separation between course participants at Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre and the general public, increasing child protection measures for children taking part in courses at Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre and to ensure continued public recreational access to the road network within the Gartan Estate.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, the ETB said the decision to withdraw the application had been made “following receipt and consideration of recent correspondence regarding the access roads through the grounds”.

“Donegal ETB believes it is prudent to clarify the current status of these roads and also take time to consider representations and observations regarding the proposed developments,” the statement said.