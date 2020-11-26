Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal TD to raise Brexit transport issues in the Dáil this afternoon

Implications of Brexit on invalidating Certificates of Professional Competence in Road Haulage/Passenger Transport to be discussed

Donegal TD to raise Brexit transport issues in the Dáil this afternoon

Brexit and the border to be raised in the Dáil this afternoon

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The implications of Brexit on invalidating Certificates of Professional Competence in Road Haulage/Passenger Transport will be raised in the Dáil this afternoon with the Minister for Transport by Donegal deputy Joe McHugh and other TDs including Darren O'Rourke, Matt Carthy and Ruairí Ó Murchú.

It is one of the Topical Issues selected by the Ceann Comhairle and scheduled for discussion from 3.24pm.

The deputies have one minute each to make an initial statement and the Minister/Minister of state has four minutes to reply.

The deputies have half a minute each for a supplementary statement and the Minister/Minister of state has two minutes for a concluding statement.

Proceedings in Dáil Éireann can be viewed live here: https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/oireachtas-tv/dail-eireann-live/

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie