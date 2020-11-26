Donegal TD to raise Brexit transport issues in the Dáil this afternoon

Contact
Brexit and the border to be raised in the Dáil this afternoon
The implications of Brexit on invalidating Certificates of Professional Competence in Road Haulage/Passenger Transport will be raised in the Dáil this afternoon with the Minister for Transport by Donegal deputy Joe McHugh and other TDs including Darren O'Rourke, Matt Carthy and Ruairí Ó Murchú.
It is one of the Topical Issues selected by the Ceann Comhairle and scheduled for discussion from 3.24pm.
The deputies have one minute each to make an initial statement and the Minister/Minister of state has four minutes to reply.
The deputies have half a minute each for a supplementary statement and the Minister/Minister of state has two minutes for a concluding statement.
Proceedings in Dáil Éireann can be viewed live here: https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/oireachtas-tv/dail-eireann-live/
