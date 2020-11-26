Donegal TD to raise Brexit transport issues in the Dáil this afternoon

The implications of Brexit on invalidating Certificates of Professional Competence in Road Haulage/Passenger Transport will be raised in the Dáil this afternoon with the Minister for Transport by Donegal deputy Joe McHugh and other TDs including Darren O'Rourke, Matt Carthy and Ruairí Ó Murchú.

It is one of the Topical Issues selected by the Ceann Comhairle and scheduled for discussion from 3.24pm.

The deputies have one minute each to make an initial statement and the Minister/Minister of state has four minutes to reply.

The deputies have half a minute each for a supplementary statement and the Minister/Minister of state has two minutes for a concluding statement.

Proceedings in Dáil Éireann can be viewed live here: https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/oireachtas-tv/dail-eireann-live/