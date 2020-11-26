Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Fewer than 500 women in Donegal screened by Breastcheck before Covid-19 pause

Screening resumed at the end of October

Breastcheck has a new location in Sligo

Approximately 150,000 screening invitations were paused between March and October

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Fewer than 500 Donegal women were screened by BreastCheck this year before the service was paused in March.

Figures released by the Health Service Executive (HSE) this week show 482 women from the county were screened before the service was paused due to Covid-19. 

Screening resumed at the end of October and data is only available up to March 16, when screening was halted. 

The figures, which were released to the Regional Health Forum West, show that  6,638 women from Donegal were screened in 2018 and  3,974 in 2019.

Screening takes place on an area-by-area basis every two years.

The HSE said approximately 150,000 screening invitations were paused between March and October.

Fiona Murphy, chief executive of the National Screening Service, said that owing to the pause in screening and ongoing Covid-19 preventative measures, it may take longer than two years to complete the current round of screening. 

“While we do not wish for any increase in the period between screens, screening will still be within European norms. Ireland is fortunate to have a two-year interval compared to Britain which has a three-yearly cycle,” she said.

“We have developed a targeted information campaign which is asking people to come for screening when called, so that their test results can be returned in a timely manner and any follow-up procedures scheduled.

“In addition, we are actively recruiting staff and looking at other ways to maximise capacity.

We continue to urge all people to be aware of symptoms and not to wait for screening, but to contact their GP if they have any concerns.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie