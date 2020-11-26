€1,450,000 is the asking price for 47 Donegal apartments

Contact
The location of the properties for sale in Balybofey
An online auction is due to take place on Wednesday, December 9, to sell 47 apartments in Ballybofey.
They have been vacant since they were built a number of years ago.
The asking price is €1,450,000
The properties are based above the Shopping Centre on the Trusk Road which includes Kavanagh's SuperValu supermarket, a pharmacy, a pet shop and hair salon.
They are arranged over four floors above ground floor retail with basement parking to provide for one space per apartment.
The apartments include:
- 8 x one bedroom accommodation
- 38 x two bedroom accommodation
- 1 x three bedroom accommodation
- 47 basement car parking spaces
The units can also be completed in two separate blocks with approved revised fire cert in place.
For more information go to: https://www.myhome.ie/commercial/brochure/navenny-place-ballybofey-co-donegal/4468147
