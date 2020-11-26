Letterkenny University Hospital attempts to recruit staff due to Covid-19 outbreak

University Hospital is attempting to bring in agency staff and staff from other hospitals in the country to deal with the staffing crisis caused by an outbreak of Covid-19.

The hospital has been dealing with the outbreak since the beginning of the month and has been the hospital with the largest number of confirmed cases in the country since Monday.

Figures released by the Health Service Executive show there were 40 confirmed cases at the hospital at 8pm on Wednesday. There were two confirmed cases in critical care.

Hospital management said the laboratory is operating as usual and there are no delays in returning test results for patients or staff.

Hospital manager Sean Murphy said the hospital is attempting to recruit additional staff, has been reorganising wards to deal with the outbreak and has reduced the number of outpatients clinics.

“We continually have a close working relationship with Saolta, and senior management during our daily outbreak meetings are supporting us in terms of helping to identity extra staff through agencies or other hospitals in the country that are willing to come and work in Donegal.”

He said the hospital was particularly interested in “clinical staff who would be prepared to volunteer to come to Donegal”.

To date no additional staff have been identified, he said.

In recent weeks patients have been transferred to hospitals in Sligo and Galway to “help us manage the workload pressures,” he said.

Mr Murphy said Professor Martin Cormican, a HSE infection control specialist, has visited the hospital and is supporting management.

“There is really nothing out of the ordinary in terms of levels of external support we are having except it has been ratcheted up in terms of identifying additional staff that can support us,” he said.

The HSE said it recognises the concern and distress caused to patients as a result of postponing planned treatment

Cllr Gerry McMonagle, vice-chair of the HSE's Regional Health Forum West, said the hospital is a “site of infection”.

He has called for an invest gation to the extent of the outbreak in the hospital.

“I have asked that we investigate what is causing all the Covid cases in the hospital and why have we not been able to bring it under control. Letterkenny University Hospital is the worst hospital for recorded cases in the county. Why is that? What are we doing about that?”