Christmas dinner for a hero - Letterkenny pupils share some festive cheer

As it is coming closer to Christmas, YSI Peace Of Minds at Loreto Secondary School in Letterkenny would like to spread a little joy.

The Transition Year pupils have organised a unique initiative where they are inviting the public to ‘nominate your hero’ who could be in with a chance of receiving a wonderful festive gift - a Christmas dinner!

Alanna Shiel is part of the YSI Peace of Minds group and she said their goal is to create positivity and promote mental health awareness.

“This is a hard time for everyone during this scary pandemic and we believe we can spread positivity and light to our community,” Alana said.

“As part of our project our team has come up with a brilliant idea called ‘nominate your hero’.

“A Christmas dinner can be really expensive for many families so our team would like to help someone special this year.

“To take part in this free event, we would like you to nominate your Christmas hero. Did someone help you through this difficult year? Did someone make you smile and lift your spirits when you needed it the most? Do you want to give back to someone special this Christmas?”

The Loreto pupils have collected a full Christmas dinner which is worth over €200. It includes a twelve pound turkey sponsored by Gildea Butchers, a Christmas Ham sponsored by Swilly Meats, vegetables sponsored by Sean Doherty & Sons, a Christmas cake sponsored by Mac’s Mace and drinks and more sponsored by Lidl.

Alanna added: “If you would like to nominate a hero, please tag the special person and why you think they deserve a special gift this Christmas, on the comments of our social media pages:

Instagram:@ ysi_peaceofminds

Facebook:@ ysipeaceofminds

“Or send us an email at ysipeaceofminds@gmail.com.”