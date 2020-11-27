Contact

Donegal community groups and angling clubs encouraged to apply for funding

The grants are available under the Habitats and Conservation Funding Call 2021

High waters on the river Drowes on the Donegal Leitrim border

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Inland Fisheries Ireland is opening a new funding round which is available to eligible community groups and angling clubs in Donegal and throughout the country.

The fund with a pot of more than €1 million will be available to sustainable fisheries conservation and development projects. Since 2016, in excess of €4 million has been awarded by Inland Fisheries Ireland to over 200 projects across the country. 

To be eligible, applicants will have to have had contributed to the relevant fund through the purchasing of a Midland Fisheries Fund permit or a Salmon and Sea Trout angling or commercial licence.

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “We are committed to realising the potential of the fisheries resource from a social and economic perspective but also to protecting it for future generations to enjoy. Interested groups are invited to get in touch with us for further information with guidance available throughout the application process.”

Expression of interests (EOI)

In the first instance, applicants must complete an EOI on IFI’s grants management portal, a process which is open on a continuous basis all year round. Once the EOI is successfully completed, applicants can further develop their application on the grants management portal through appropriate engagement with IFI and specific requirements to your proposal. EOI’s are invited from angling clubs, fishery owners, local development associations, local authorities, tidy towns and others in Donegal who may be looking to carry out relevant projects.

The 2021 funding call consists of two schemes made up of angler contributions to both funds. 

The Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund (SSTRCPF) (€1 Million)
The aim of this fund is to rehabilitate, protect and conserve Salmon and Sea Trout and their habitats. This year, funding will be available for habitat rehabilitation and conservation projects only (e.g. fish passage improvement, spawning enhancement, instream and bank protection, fencing, the removal and control of invasive species, etc.).

The Midlands Fisheries Fund (MFF) (€50,000)
This scheme focuses on sustainable development works in the midland fisheries permit area. The fund has been created through contributions from the permit income received via the Midlands Fisheries Group permit. Projects which will be eligible to receive support will improve fish habitats in a sustainable manner (e.g. habitat enhancement, control of exotic species etc.). New to the fund this year will be funding for projects that will benefit anglers and promote angling.

Key Dates

Completed EOI’s can transfer to full applications from November 30 after which applications can be further developed
Full applications must be submitted before 17.30 on January 28, 2021
Decisions on applications and grants will be announced in May 2021

More Information

More information about the Habitats and Conservation Funding Call 2021 can be found in an information booklet available for download at www.fisheriesireland.ie/ funding.

